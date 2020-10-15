UBS Group Reiterates “€27.50” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.50 ($34.71).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €28.66 ($33.72) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a one year high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.23.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

