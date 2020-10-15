UBS Group Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronext currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €97.70 ($114.94) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.92. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

