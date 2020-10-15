UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Ahold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

