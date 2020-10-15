UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.25 ($108.53).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €74.48 ($87.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €77.76 and its 200-day moving average is €72.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €118.30 ($139.18).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

