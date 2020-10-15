Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.47

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

