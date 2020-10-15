U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $3.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE SLCA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 116.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

