Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $350.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.04.

Shares of TWLO opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Twilio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

