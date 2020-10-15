Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Up 4.8%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 2,201,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,785,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRQ. TheStreet raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 23rd.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $277.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,800 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

