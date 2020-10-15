Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. Trupanion has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,465.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,397. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 172.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.