Truett-Hurst Inc (OTCMKTS:THST) Short Interest Update

Truett-Hurst Inc (OTCMKTS:THST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:THST opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Truett-Hurst has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

