Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.70. 1,879,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,788,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $349.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

