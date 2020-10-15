Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.34. Approximately 4,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 19.93 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The company has a market cap of $334.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Michael Donnelly sold 17,363 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$48,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at C$43,960.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

