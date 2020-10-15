Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.55.
Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
