Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.55.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

