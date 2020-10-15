Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$1.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW stock opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post -0.23808 EPS for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$63,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,507.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $97,250.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.