Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Up 181.5% in September

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32.

Separately, Bank of America raised Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.