Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $177,446.36 in Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Fund Qp Lp Aristides bought 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $177,446.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Qp Lp Aristides also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Fund Qp Lp Aristides bought 28,013 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $282,371.04.

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

