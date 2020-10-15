Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Down 5.6%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 1,711,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,117,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

