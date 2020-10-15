Titan Mining (TSE:TI) PT Raised to C$0.60

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TI stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Titan Mining has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

