Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Down 3.1%

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 19,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 18.99 and a quick ratio of 17.23. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter.

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

