Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 5.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 7,528,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,511,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,428,104.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,746. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

