Thomas Patrick Sullivan Sells 2,000 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 63.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.