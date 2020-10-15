Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $467.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $471.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.