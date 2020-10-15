The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, October 19th

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ NCTY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The9 has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Get The9 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The9 by 1,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.