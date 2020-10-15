The Procter & Gamble Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

