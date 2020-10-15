The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.32.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.50. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $45.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

