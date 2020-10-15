The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. 140166 reduced their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.82.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $377.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

