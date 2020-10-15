The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $377.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in The Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,135,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

