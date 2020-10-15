The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

The Boeing stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $377.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

