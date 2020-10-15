The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 decreased their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $377.42. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

