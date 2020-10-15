Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Sells $99,755.10 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TEX opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 34.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

