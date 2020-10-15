Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 24,706 Shares

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,029,004.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,089.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TENB stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. Tenable’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $3,890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 42.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tenable by 20.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenable by 279.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

