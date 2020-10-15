Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.31.

TECK.B stock opened at C$18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.35. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

