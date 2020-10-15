Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.31.

TECK.B stock opened at C$18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.35. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.