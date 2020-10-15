TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

