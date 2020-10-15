TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

TRP stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

