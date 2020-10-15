Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Up 2%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 454 ($5.93). Approximately 1,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.81).

The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.66.

Tandem Group (LON:TND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 22.70 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 3.12 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

About Tandem Group (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

