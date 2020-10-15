Tammy Mccomic Sells 8,500 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 8,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $68,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MXC opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

