TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.80

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €26.80 ($31.53) and last traded at €26.62 ($31.32), with a volume of 328807 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.74 ($31.46).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.45 ($28.76).

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.70 and a 200 day moving average of €22.30.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

