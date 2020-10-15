T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

