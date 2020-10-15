T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.79.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

