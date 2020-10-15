Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Sydney Airport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $13.65 on Monday. Sydney Airport has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

