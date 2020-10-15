SVB Leerink Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $100.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,778,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $5,702,674.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,769,766.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

