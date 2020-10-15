SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

