SVB Leerink Boosts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $75.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of SILK opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.83. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,326,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $317,086.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,413.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,237 shares of company stock worth $5,890,969 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 75.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 985,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 608,709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $10,092,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.