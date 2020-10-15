SVB Leerink Boosts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $175.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Nevro stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $154.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,722 shares of company stock worth $18,657,974. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after acquiring an additional 284,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 176,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $19,124,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

