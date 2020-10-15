SVB Leerink Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $255.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.28.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $247.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 885.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $255.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,546. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

