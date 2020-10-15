SVB Leerink Boosts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $13.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

