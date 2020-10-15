SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.25

Shares of SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The stock has a market cap of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services.

