Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0928 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

