Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 521,381 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 521,381 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $37,648,922.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $95,843,004.72.

On Thursday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87.

RUN stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,320.68 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Simmons assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 101,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 497,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

