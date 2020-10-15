Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.